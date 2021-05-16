Rebuild Florida to hold mobile application event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event Saturday, May 22.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sand Hills Fire Department located at 1310 Highway 77 Panama City, Florida 32409.

In a Facebook post from Bay County Emergency Services, Rebuild Florida team members will on site to assist homeowners and answer any questions they may have.

The event is open to homeowners who are interested in applying for assistance to repair, rebuild or replace their Hurricane Michael damaged homes. No appointment is necessary.

Other ways you can start an application include: