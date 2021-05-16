Rebuild Florida to hold mobile application event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rebuild Florida Housing Repair and Replacement Program will host a mobile application event Saturday, May 22.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sand Hills Fire Department located at 1310 Highway 77 Panama City, Florida 32409.

In a Facebook post from Bay County Emergency Services, Rebuild Florida team members will on site to assist homeowners and answer any questions they may have.

The event is open to homeowners who are interested in applying for assistance to repair, rebuild or replace their Hurricane Michael damaged homes. No appointment is necessary.

Other ways you can start an application include:

  • Heading to the RebuildFlorida.gov website.
  • Logging on the the Rebuild Florida Mobile Phone App
  • Going to a Rebuild Florida Center
  • Over the phone by calling (888) 530-3025.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Blessing of the Fleet and Burning of the Socks

Salty Cat Day

Jackson County Food Drive

Panama City Phone Scam

Lynn Haven Accident

Weather Forecast 5-15-21

More Local News

Don't Miss