Reba Motel redevelopment application approved

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Callaway board of commissioners gathered for their regular meeting, one of the main items on the agenda being the redevelopment of the Reba Motel.

Kifayat Khan of Construction Management LLC had submitted a development order application to rebuild the motel using the same footprint and size.

“They’re going to be build on the same footprint and some of the walls were structurally sound enough that they’re going to be able to use some of the existing walls. It will basically be the same size that it was before,” explained Pamn Henderson, Callaway mayor.

The board was happy to approve the application and allow construction to begin as the motel had been in poor condition since Hurricane Michael.

“We’re glad for any business that’s coming back or any new business that’s coming to Callaway, we’re pleased with that,” said Henderson.