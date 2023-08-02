PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians, Monday is your chance to make it to American Idol.

The ABC television show is holding virtual auditions via Zoom.

“During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol’ as we enter season seven on ABC,” officials wrote in a news release. “For the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” the live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar, features auditions days for all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., making auditions easier than ever.”

Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more information on “Idol Across America”

and specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms

and conditions.