SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — The case against a Springfield man is closed, according to court records.

Yusef Carswell was arrested in January after another man said Carswell drugged him and raped him while he was unconscious. But the charges against Carswell were dropped late last month according to court records.

The court records state that prosecutors dropped the case after the victim died. Prosecutors wrote that the victim’s death meant that they were unable to proceed.

Investigators said the victim died of natural causes.