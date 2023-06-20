PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The newly renovated Bodies Human Exhibit is officially reopening at the Laketown Wharf Resort Events Center in Panama City Beach Wednesday, June 21st. The indoor museum is the perfect activity for a rainy day.

Management said it’s one of five human body exhibits in the country right now. There are 17 full human bodies and more than 250 organs on display.

Guests will have the opportunity to see the difference between healthy and diseased organs.

Manager Kunar Patel said he first opened this exhibit two years ago because he wanted to provide something unique and different for residents and visitors.

“It’s extremely useful. Massage therapists and physical therapists find it extremely educational,” Patel said. “You’re giving physical therapy to a patient and you’re massaging perhaps a calf or something, you get to actually see the entire limb and all the muscle tissues, everything connected to that one body part.”

Doors open to the public Wednesday, June 21st at 11 a.m.

They will stay open until at least the end of the year but there’s no guarantee it will be in the area longer.

Children, teachers, military personnel, first responders, and students all qualify for a discounted admission ticket. Children under 5 years old get in for free.

The public can purchase tickets to the grand reopening at the door. Tickets will be available on their website in the future.

Exhibit officials also offer the opportunity to book field trips and other group events. To find out more information call (850) 446-7727 or email bodieshumanFL@gmail.com.