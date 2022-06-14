LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Lynn Haven city leaders are moving forward on a project that has been years in the making.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Lynn Haven city commissioners approved a $33,500 plan for Panhandle Engineering to begin the bidding process for the Rails-To-Trails project.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said they hope to come in under their $4.7 million budget so they can begin as soon as possible.

“This has been a long time in the making. There is no doubt about it and of course, Hurricane Michael did not help that at all, but I commend FDOT for helping us and continuing to push this project forward, they are very great partners with us,” Gainer said.

Gainer said she’s excited to be closer to bringing more outdoor activities to Lynn Haven residents.



“We are encouraging people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, we have a lot of bikers that live here in the city of Lynn Haven. We don’t really have a trail that we can walk and really enjoy the deep outside,” Gainer said.

The city will be working with Marina Island on phase three.

The Rails-to-Trails project will start at 10th Street and go all the way to State Road 390 which leads into Marina Island.



“It’s also a connector, a connector bringing families together as well as pulling in those intersections that we wouldn’t normally walk or ride to because the trail is definitely a connective that will go all the way to 231,” Gainer said.

Their goal is to start construction later this year. Once they begin construction they expect the project to take around 18 months.