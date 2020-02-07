“Quilts From the Heart” show to be held at FSU-PC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. Andrew Bay Quilter’s Guild will hold a quilt show open to the public entitled, “Quilts From the Heart,” February 14 and 15 at 9 a.m. at FSU-PC’s Holley Center.

The show will feature a variety of quilts on display, following the theme “A Salute to our Military.” The showing is an annual event, and also features a silent auction, quilt boutique, sewing machine raffle and vendors.

Also, the quilt show is a judged competition, in which prize ribbons are given to winners of various categories.

Learn more on the show by watching this segment from News 13 Midday.

