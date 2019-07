CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Callaway Fire Department responded to a structure fire off Howard Road Tuesday morning that completely destroyed a family’s home.

The family tells News 13 no one was injured in the fire, but unfortunately they could not save their dog from inside the home.

Officials say they are unsure of the cause at this time, but it appears to be accidental in nature.

We’ll continue to update the story as we receive more information.