BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Municipal elections for select Bay County cities are right around the corner.

Candidates can begin pre-filing their qualifying paperwork to run for office for the upcoming Super Tuesday Municipal Election.

Callaway, Mexico Beach, Panama City Beach and Springfield all have offices up for election.

Callaway and Springfield have two city commission seats up for election while Panama City Beach and Mexico Beach have two council seats open.

They mayor’s race is also open in Springfield.

Candidates can file at the Supervisor of Elections Office on 11th Street in Panama City.

The official qualifying period begins at 12 p.m. on February 7 and ends at 12 p.m. on February 11.

Election day is April 19.