BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The qualifying period for upcoming elections ended at noon Friday.

Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said when the clock strikes 12:00, candidates are no longer allowed to submit their paperwork.

However, on Friday no one decided to jump in at the last second.

“It was a very quiet season for qualifying,” Andersen said. “There are a few offices that are unopposed.”

Locally, both of the Bay County Commission positions were unopposed.

Incumbent Robert Carroll will serve again as District 2 representative.

Doug Moore will also return to his seat as District 4 Commissioner.

“It’s an honor to serve the community,” Moore said. “I’m excited to be able to serve for a full four-year term and looking forward to continue to work for the citizens of Bay County and specifically District 4.”

For the school board, Steve Moss will be back in his seat representing District 5.

But who isn’t returning?

District 3 School Board Member Pamm Chapman did not run for re-election.

A man named Christopher Moore is the only person to qualify and will fill Chapman’s seat.

District 2 School Board Member Brenda Ruthven decided to withdraw from re-election after serving on the board for two years.

Frances Keys Gordon and Ann Leonard are both in the race to fill Ruthven’s spot.

“Everyone will have something to vote on the ballot no matter what so that’s good news for Bay County,” Andersen said. “And the better thing to know is get your information updated and correct. That’s the most important thing moving forward.”

The primary election is August 23.

Andersen said they will have the state-level qualified candidates list by next Friday, June 24.

————————————————————————————————————————

Other local Qualified Candidates:

Bay County Judge, Group 3 – William Dyer (active-unopposed)

Lake Powell CDD Seat 2- David Dean (active-unopposed)

Lake Powell CDD Seat 5- Frank Self (active-unopposed)