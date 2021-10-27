Pursuit ends with crash at intersection of Harrison and Airport Rd.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A short pursuit ended with a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began after law enforcement initiated a traffic stop at Jenks and Airport Road.

The driver fled from law enforcement and drove through the intersection of Harrison and Airport Road and crashed the vehicle and it ended up on its side.

Police said there were three people in the car and one of them had minor injuries.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Police Department responded.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but more details about the incident have not yet been released.