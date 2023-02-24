BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Progress continues on a multi-million dollar skate park project at the Publix Sports Complex. The park will feature a snake bowl and street course.

For several months construction crews have been steadily building the skate park. The 20,000-foot skate rink will have snake bowls, a six-foot drop and a street course.

Officials said many residents have waited for years for a skate park in the community. Once it’s finished, the one at Publix Sports Park will be the biggest in Bay County.

“I would say enthusiasm is above normal,” Capital Projects Divisional Manager Fred Brown said. “They are excited.”

Brown said the project is expected to be finished in April or May. He said skaters are already trying to get into the skate park, but frequent patrol cars are preventing people from using the park before it’s finished.

“We letting them know it’s a construction project, we can’t have anyone on until we deliver,” Brown said.

Some of the construction workers are also professional skaters. Brown said they have helped design the park to be the best it can be. He said the park will help bring even more people to the Publix Sports Complex.

“It’s only going to increase people wanting to come to this area and visit and have some fun and some entertainment,” Brown said.

The park will be free for the public. Officials said they will also install lights so skaters can take to the course at night.