Publix adjusts store hours due to COVID-19 preparation

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Publix has announced they will be shifting their hours to better accommodate the battle against COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the grocer and pharmacy said that all stores companywide will be closing at 8 p.m. starting March 14.

Publix says the change was done to “better serve customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock products.”

Publix says the change in schedule will last until further notice.

