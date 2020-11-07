“Public Eye Soar” art projection event to feature local artists

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– For two nights each November, the unique streets of Panama City comes alive with light, sound, art and fun.

“Our goal is to share art in unusual places. So we’re in an unusual place like the mall sharing art with our community,” said event co-organizer, Margaret Webster.

Due to the pandemic, Webster said she thought it would be best to make the event drive-thru style, with the art projected on buildings reaching almost half a mile long.

It was a big question if the event would actually happen this year, but Webster says they couldn’t bare to cancel it.

“We put on ‘Public Eye Soar’ 28 days after Hurricane Michael so we turned to each other and said we can do this, so we started to plan it” Webster said.

The event also had areas where onlookers could park their cars to stop and gaze at the artwork.

Local artist Heather Drost had her photography featured for the first time at ‘Public Eye Soar.’

“I’m normally a portrait photographer so I normally don’t even print my photos so seeing it blown up and big and beautiful is just so exciting,” Drost said.

Drost says she’s new to the area and hopes to get even more exposure from the event.

The ‘Public Eye Soar’ art projection event is happening from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday as well.