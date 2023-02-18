GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the third year in a row, the Junior Service League of Port St. Joe provided free prom dresses for girls in Gulf County.

Saturday’s Prom Project Runway also featured a silent auction event. Money raised will go toward scholarship funds for local high school seniors. Organizers said the event ensures students can afford to go to the prom.

They said it also builds confidence in young women. Eight Gulf County students participated in the runway. Junior League members are looking for people to give girls makeovers, manicures, and pedicures in April before prom.