PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — Communities across the country are celebrating the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In Port St. Joe, the community honored the life of MLK by expressing his influence on America through poetry and songs.

“It’s very important to share this day with our future generations so they can know their history, but not only that, so they learn how to treat people and love people and become a vital part of this community and that’s what it’s all about, keeping hope alive and sharing the American dream that everybody is somebody,” Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth Frame said.

The program included the Black National Anthem and tributes to Dr. King with a performance from Minister Marcus Green.

Pastor Kenneth Frame said Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy has carried on through the way he lives his life.

“Martin Luther King to me is everything. He’s my mentor. He inspired me to become a pastor. He inspired me to become a civil rights pastor and a chaplain. I’m a police chaplain for different agencies. And I thank God every day that his legacy has touched my life in such a way,” Frame said.

During the ceremony, Frame read one of his poems called “Footprints.”



“Well, my poem for Martin Luther King that I wrote is called “Footprints,” and I wrote that poem because it tells a story of his legacy. It tells a story of his life. Well, not only that, it tells the story of our lives as citizens of the United States,” Frame said.

They closed the day-long celebration with keynote speaker Dr. George Davis Jr. and remarks from Gulf County Commissioner Sandy Quinn Jr.