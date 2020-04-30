Protecting household pets during COVID-19 pandemic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.(WMBB) — Americans are staying at home more often to follow social distancing orders, but certain household members may feel a little weary of these changes- furry household members that is.

Pets like cats and dogs had their own schedules each day while Americans went off to work, and a Panhandle veterinarian explained humans staying home will have some sort of effect on pets.

News 13 This Morning learned more on the subject from Dr. Pete Velotas, who works as a veterinarian at Dr. Norm’s Westside Animal Hospital in Panama City Beach.

Velotas also said experts are still in the beginning stages of learning how the novel virus affects or possibly infects pets, and to call your veterinarian with any questions or concerns.

See one of the full, video chat interviews above and learn more on what the CDC is advising for pet owners using this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rose-Evans' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kevern's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Johnson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Vine's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Ware's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ware's First Grade Class"

Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Covey's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Neeley's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McKenzie's Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. English's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chester's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lunde's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Carey-Burkett's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Kelly's Third Grade Class"

Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McDavid's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Moak's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Moak's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Holbrook's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Holbrook's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gonzalez' Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Local veterinarian talks protecting household pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local veterinarian talks protecting household pets"

CFO Jimmy Patronis reacts to phase one of Reopen Florida plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "CFO Jimmy Patronis reacts to phase one of Reopen Florida plan"

Panama City resturants plan for Florida's phase one reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City resturants plan for Florida's phase one reopening"
More Local News