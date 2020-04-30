Protecting household pets during COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.(WMBB) — Americans are staying at home more often to follow social distancing orders, but certain household members may feel a little weary of these changes- furry household members that is.

Pets like cats and dogs had their own schedules each day while Americans went off to work, and a Panhandle veterinarian explained humans staying home will have some sort of effect on pets.

News 13 This Morning learned more on the subject from Dr. Pete Velotas, who works as a veterinarian at Dr. Norm’s Westside Animal Hospital in Panama City Beach.

Velotas also said experts are still in the beginning stages of learning how the novel virus affects or possibly infects pets, and to call your veterinarian with any questions or concerns.

See one of the full, video chat interviews above and learn more on what the CDC is advising for pet owners using this link.