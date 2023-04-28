This photo of Eddie Caldwell was provided by State Attorney Larry Basford’s office.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man, with a history of violent sexual offenses against women, will not be getting out of prison as scheduled.

Eddie Caldwell, 63, has been in and out of prison 11 times over the last 30 years.

In 2010 he was convicted of sexual battery and a lewd or lascivious offense on a disabled adult. His previous arrests date back to 1985 and include two charges of sexual battery, committing a lewd or lascivious act, and charges involving prostitution.

He was supposed to be released from prison within a matter of weeks.

Rather than let it happen again, Prosecutors with State Attorney Larry Basford’s Office took advantage of a rarely used section of the Jimmy Ryce Act. It allows the state to send offenders to the Florida Civil Commitment Center for psychological treatment for as long as necessary.

They argued before a six-person jury that every time Caldwell’s been released, he’s committed another sex crime.

“He’s been offending and committing serious crimes, the evidence will show, since “M*A*S*H” was on television and “Dynasty” was popular and before there were cell phones,” said Assistant State Attorney Zach Taylor. “It’s hard to (overlook) these 11 incarcerations and this most recent case.

“We wouldn’t be here today if not for his history of similar crimes,” Taylor continued. “What we have here is a pattern of disrespect and violence toward female victims.”

It took jurors just 42 minutes to find Caldwell a sexually violent repeat offender.