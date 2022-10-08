LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — There were major developments in the Lynn Haven corruption trial Friday afternoon.

It appears the government intends to drop several charges against former Lynn Haven Mayor, Margo Anderson, so they can try her and Pheonix Construction owner, James Finch, only one time.

Anderson and Finch are accused of conspiring to funnel Lynn Haven city contracts to Finch’s company through corruption, bribery and kickbacks.

Late Friday afternoon, prosecutors filed a response to defense’s motions to dismiss the case against Finch and Anderson.

In that filing, prosecutors said they plan to present a third superseding indictment to the grand jury on October 18.

Last month, Judge Mark Walker severed the trials, saying Anderson and Finch would face trial together on some of the counts.

But Anderson would face a separate trial alone on counts alleging she received free home clean up from a local company called ECS after Hurricane Michael, and received kickbacks and free services from insurance adjuster, WorldClaim.

The third superseding indictment would drop the severed charges mostly related to ECS and WorldClaim, making a separate trial against Anderson unnecessary.

Instead, the government plans to take approximately five counts back to the grand jury.

They will include a conspiracy charge, three counts involving illegal payments, bribery and kickbacks, and a revised charge against Finch under accusing him of lying to the FBI. That involves the motorhome he allegedly gave to Anderson.

The first trial was supposed to take place in late November. There is no word yet on how this will affect the proceedings.