LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to overturn himself and reinstate a conspiracy count against two defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case.

James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the former mayor of Lynn Haven, are accused of bribery and fraud involving several city projects.

Six others, including the former city manager Mike White, former city attorney Adam Albritton and former Leisure Services Director David Horton, have pleaded guilty in the case. Former City Commissioner Antonious Barnes pleaded guilty in a separate case that stemmed from this investigation and is expected to testify that he received bribes from Finch.

Judge Mark Walker tossed the conspiracy charge against the pair twice. After the first time in August of last year, prosecutors returned to the grand jury and got a new indictment. He tossed it again in June. Prosecutors have said they will not go for a new indictment and will instead take the remaining 25 counts to trial.

However, without the conspiracy charge tying the whole case against both defendants together the defense team is preparing to ask Walker to sever the cases so that Finch and Anderson will face separate trials. This latest motion from prosecutors appears to be an attempt to stop that before it starts.

Prosecutors wrote that Walker erred in several spots in his ruling. First, he agrees with the defense assertions that the conspiracy charge encompasses all of the alleged crimes. And also, that the charge is duplicitous and vague.

Prosecutors wrote that the indictment makes it clear that the defendants only face a conspiracy involving the crimes they allegedly committed together. While the language describes other crimes those crimes are charged separately and only against the people who allegedly committed them. They add that defense motions make clear that Finch and Anderson understand exactly which crimes and charges they face and which they don’t.

Finally, Walker has other remedies at his disposal outside of throwing out the charge, prosecutors wrote. Any confusion that may remain can be cleared up by jury instructions.

Walker previously ruled that all motions in the case must be filed by September 12. The trial is set to begin on November 28.