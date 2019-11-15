Corruption Task Force indicts 29

A federal prosecutor has indicted 29 people who they say are part of a criminal network that defrauded the federal government out of a little more than $373,000 through a system of kickbacks.

These indictments are the latest in U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe’s Public Trust Unit’s battle against public corruption.

It’s a fight he’s waged since taking office in January.

Duane Crawson

Photo Courtesy: Holmes County Farm Bureau Facebook

The indictment alleges that Farm Service Agency Director Duane Edward Crawson, 43, of Bonifay led the conspiracy. Crawson was joined by Holmes County Clerk of Court Kyle Hudson and 27 other politicians, government employees and local business leaders, officials said.

Kyle Hudson

Keefe’s team claims that the suspects were taking advantage of a farm services agency program that gives grants to farmers who’ve suffered losses due to drought.

The charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft, income tax evasion, obstruction of Internal Revenue laws.

Each defendant faces the following potential penalties: – Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud: a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. – Theft of Government Funds: a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

Besides Crawson, the defendants are: • Jeremiah Joe Rolling, 43, of Westville, Florida; Investigator – Office of the State Public Defender

• Jordan Ryan Hicks, 36, of Ponce De Leon, Florida; Former Florida Department of Corrections Officer

• Davey Eugene Mancill, 44, of Westville, Florida; Mancill Masonry, LLC

• James Stacey Paul, 46, of Bonifay, Florida; Public Works – City of Bonifay, Florida

• Kyle Martin Hudson, 39, of Westville, Florida; Former Holmes County Clerk of Court

• Christopher Marion Ammons, 31, of Ponce De Leon, Florida; Heavy Equipment Operator

• Danyel Michelle Witt, 44, of Bonifay, Florida; Clerk – United States Postal Service

• Sheryl Day Gillman, 52, of Bonifay, Florida; Secretary – Florida Farm Bureau

• Shyloe Rose Sachse, 40, of Bonifay, Florida; Former Corrections Officer • Tillman Douglas Mears, 30, of Bonifay, Florida; Public Works – City of Bonifay, Florida

• Dawn Marie Crutchfield, 48, of Bonifay, Florida; Medical Assitant

• Justin Mikel Chopelas, 21, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Construction

• Ronald Ryan Roof, 23, of Westville, Florida; Specialist – Army National Guard

• Megan Leann Roof, 22, of Caryville, Florida; Hotel Clerk

• Billy Coal Bradshaw, 35, of Bonifay, Florida; Auto Parts Employee

• James Erwin Mancill, 48, of Bonifay, Florida; Auto Parts Employee

• Joseph Matthew Crowder, 47, of Caryville, Florida; Brick Mason – Mancill Masonry, LLC

• Audrey Lynn Smith, 32, of Caryville, Florida; Convenience Store Clerk

• Brian Anthony Ammons, 44, of Ponce De Leon, Florida; Heavy Equipment Operator

• Taylor Ward Stripling, 28, of Westville, Florida; Farm Laborer

• Dawn Marie Roof, 44, of Chipley, Florida; Licensed Practical Nurse

• Daniel Olajuwon Boston, 33, of Chipley, Florida; Brick Mason – Mancill Masonry, LLC

• Chassity Lynn Lee, 31, of Bonifay, Florida; Auto Parts Employee

• Jennifer Marie McCabe, 30, of Bonifay, Florida; Holmes County Council on Aging • Justina Rae Williams, 30, of Caryville, Florida; Unemployed

• Joseph Bailey Alexander, 22, of Chipley, Florida; Poker Dealer

• Douglas Edward Mixon, 60, of Westville, Florida; Farmer

• Dwayne Frazier White, 49, of Bonifay, Florida Former City of Bonifay Police Officer

The defendants are scheduled for trial in January of 2020.