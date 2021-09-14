Projects underway to resolve stormwater issues in Callaway

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) Across town in Callaway, stormwater issues have kept the city busy, but they are working on a project that will hopefully resolve the problem.

The City of Callaway approved funds to begin working on a few projects that will improve stormwater issues.

One of those is replacing the Berthe Avenue Bridge and adding a lift station.

Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said they have faced a lot of sewer issues in that area, so replacing the bridge will allow them to reroute the sewer system around the lake.

“It’s a three-phase project, where we have to get the lift station done first, then replacing the bridge, then piping in that ditch over there, which most likely will end up being a passive park on that large detention pond there, said Cook. “We hope to work with Game and Fish, put fishing in there, add fish to it, some water features, and it’s going to end up being a nice area.”

Cook said the project will cost $2.2 million and is fully funded by FEMA.