Project underway to restore park damaged by Hurricane Michael

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway is finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with its hurricane recovery efforts almost three years after Hurricane Michael.

“We actually only have a few small projects that are left and one large 428 Project that we are using to rebuild one park that was completely destroyed that we haven’t recovered yet,” said Callaway City Manager, Ed Cook.

John B. Gore Park was completely destroyed by the storm in 2018 with the exception of the Community Center which has now been fully repaired.

They also partnered with the Callaway Historical Society to recover the Historic School House located at the park back to how it was prior to the storm.

Cook said he is happy with the progress they’ve been able to make.

“Our recovery efforts I think are on target with it being almost three years out having already recovered everything and being in the final stages with our 428 Project for the single park recovery,” said Cook.

The 428 Project is a program the city opted into after the storm and will help rebuild the park which will have a new football facility, concession stand, baseball field, and walking track for the community to enjoy.

Cook said when the city opted into The 428 Project fortunately they already had engineering plans to repair the park.

“We recovered and repaired most of the parks ourselves we did most of the work in house and so we will be able to take all that money and pour it into the recovery efforts of Gore Park.”

The project will cost around $2 million dollars.