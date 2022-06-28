PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-awaited Panama City project is finally ready to take shape.

Panama City Commissioners awarded a bid at their Tuesday County Commission meeting to Royal American Construction for improvements on Cherry Street.

Some commissioners called it the ‘Project of the Decade.’

The estimated $6 million project will totally transform the road.

There’s going to be a new water and sewer system, more trees planted and widened sidewalks.

Officials are also going to update the lighting to LED lights for safety.

“It’s already a heavily used pedestrian road to get down to West Beach Drive,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “But now it’s going to have a path that will connect to the path on East Beach Drive and to the bigger picture of the path going around the marina and the path getting to the St. Andrews Marina and you know the whole bigger picture,”

Haligas said the greenscapes will be one of the most exciting features.

They have planned to plant greenery at the heart of Cherry Street in front of the city’s commercial corridor.

Haligas believes this project is going to increase property values for those who live nearby.

They hope to get started in the next couple of months.