Project 25 sign-ups for Christmas holiday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is kicking off an annual program on Friday as parents were able to sign up for Project 25.

The holiday driven program helps kids across the county have a very merry Christmas.

Through donations, deputies and volunteers will shop for specific families before allowing the parents to pick up the new gifts.

Officials say this ensures Santa visits every home and serves so many across the area.

“It could be close to 1,000 kids that we’re trying to shop for. We have done that and more in recent years. So it’s a wonderful time of year for everybody, I love the holidays. This makes it even more special we can help all the needy kids in Bay County,” said Public Information Officer Ruth Corley.

As of now, Friday was the only day to sign up as the sheriff’s office received over 500 applications.

Anyone who wants to donate new, unwrapped toys or money can do so until December 10th at the sheriff’s office on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven.

