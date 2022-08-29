LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost four years after Hurricane Michael, the City of Lynn Haven still does not have a permanent office.

In 2021, a historic portion of the old campus was preserved while the rest was leveled to make way for the new city hall building. The facility was expected to be finished by December, but bad weather and material shortages set the project back 53 days.

The completion date is now February 2023, and Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, said the overall feeling of the project is hopeful.

“This entire area will really be transformed into something that will look much different,” Gainer said. “You’ll have the garden plaza that will be in the middle, you’ll be able to look out from the old city hall as well as the new city hall, and really I see it as the residence place of where they want to be and having that sense of pride coming in and doing they’re business here.”

The design of the campus will combine a mix of historic and new elements.

The main draw to the campus will be the brand new building, but portions of the orginial campus will remain intact as well, like the main entrance built in 1928.

Commissioners are also excited about the garden plaza which will connect the two facilities.

The FEMA-funded project cost $13.8 million.

Gainer also noted that while portions of construction have been tedious, Lynn Haven has been able to stay on budget.