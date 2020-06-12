Pro Watercross National Tour races into Panama City Beach

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Watercross athletes from around the world have traveled to the Florida Panhandle to compete in the Pro Watercross National Tour’s opening weekend.

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant in Panama City Beach will host the tour June 13 and 14, with the “Pro Show” beginning at 11 a.m. on June 13. The show features the top athletes on fast watercrafts, performing maneuvers like flips and barrel rolls.

Amateurs will begin their first set of motos following the pros and continue into Sunday, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The event is free, but organizers ask anyone who attends to follow CDC guidelines and abide by beach rules set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find out more about the national tour by watching the segment above from News 13 This Morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class"

Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Grade Class"

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"

3rd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Jennings Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jennings Kindergarten Class"

Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5"

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"

Midsouth Lumber Staff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midsouth Lumber Staff"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

2 incoming freshmen not allowed to attend NC State in the fall due to racist social media posts

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 incoming freshmen not allowed to attend NC State in the fall due to racist social media posts"

Starbucks to allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter after major backlash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Starbucks to allow workers to wear anything supporting Black Lives Matter after major backlash"

Watercross Tour comes to PCB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watercross Tour comes to PCB"

EOrstad live at Supervisor of Elections 12jun2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "EOrstad live at Supervisor of Elections 12jun2020"

Gov DeSantis holds news conf on college athlete compensation act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov DeSantis holds news conf on college athlete compensation act"
More Local News