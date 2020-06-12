Pro Watercross National Tour races into Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Watercross athletes from around the world have traveled to the Florida Panhandle to compete in the Pro Watercross National Tour’s opening weekend.

Sharky’s Beachfront Restaurant in Panama City Beach will host the tour June 13 and 14, with the “Pro Show” beginning at 11 a.m. on June 13. The show features the top athletes on fast watercrafts, performing maneuvers like flips and barrel rolls.

Amateurs will begin their first set of motos following the pros and continue into Sunday, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The event is free, but organizers ask anyone who attends to follow CDC guidelines and abide by beach rules set in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

