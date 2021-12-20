Printing error in Washington alcohol sales ballots

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s a problem with the ballots for that liquor sales referendum in Washington County and voters say it’s causing a lot of confusion.

According to our media partners at the Washington County News, the mail-out ballots make it impossible for voters to select just one choice. There are two questions on the ballot.

The first asks voters is they want to allow the sale of wine and intoxicating liquors.

The second question asks if alcohol should be sold by package and by the drink, or just by package.

However, the “Yes” and “No” choices are printed in such a way that voters aren’t allowed to make a choice.

17,200 of these ballot went out to voters.

Supervisor of Elections Carol Finch Rudd says she was able to stop the printing of the last 1,500.

She also says new ballots will soon be going out to all voters.

Supporters of alcohol sale collected enough petition signatures earlier this year to put the issue to a vote. They say alcohol sales will help boost the economy.

Washington is one of only three Florida counties that still prohibit liquor sales.

The county has until January 21st to complete this election. No word yet on how much the mistake will cost the county.