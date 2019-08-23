Principal addresses possible threat made on social media

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A local principal took to Twitter on Friday to inform parents of a possible threat made against the school.

In a voice recorded message to parents, Rutherford Principal Coy Pilson said a student posted a video on social media dancing with bb guns.

According to Pilson’s twitter, the threat was to take place on Monday.

However, Pilson assured parents and students they made contact with the student and the threat is not credible.

He also says the school and law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation.

In the message, Pilson also encourages parents to tell their children to be careful with what they post.

Ruth Corley with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office also says they found no credible threat in the video but they will continue to take matters like this seriously.