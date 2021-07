(WMBB) — Our community has lost another well-known figure in the battle against.

Derwin White, the president of GAC Contractors, died earlier this afternoon.

White was born and raised in Vernon, FL and he started working at GAC in 1985. He worked his way up to partner and then president.

The Safety Director of GAC, Andrew Rowell said White was a loving and giving person and he will be greatly missed.

White’s family is still making arrangements for his funeral. He was 55-years-old.