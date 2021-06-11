President Biden sends Tyndall money once earmarked for border wall back to Tyndall

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base remains part of an ideological fight over how best to spend federal money and deal with America’s immigration system.

As part of President Donald Trump’s immigration plan his administration diverted billions away from military projects and towards building a border wall. As part of that plan more than $17 million was taken from the base in 2019. The money had been earmarked to build a Fire/Crash Rescue station.

The station was to support up to 15 fire-fighting vehicles and provide space for physical fitness, training and living quarters for military personal.

On Friday, the Biden Administration announced that $25 million would now go to Tyndall for the Fire/Crash Rescue station along with millions in other federal projects and that all construction on the border wall will end.

“In total, the previous Administration built 52 miles of wall where no barrier previously existed, with some wall segments costing American taxpayers up to $46 million per mile,” Biden officials wrote in a news release. “The effort diverted critical resources away from military training facilities and schools, and caused serious risks to life, safety, and the environment. It also took attention away from genuine security challenges, like drug smuggling and human trafficking.”

Other projects now being funded include:

$10 million for the Missile Field Expansion at Fort Greely in Alaska. The field is part of the U.S. defenses against North Korean ballistic missiles, and was due for an expansion to add two missile interceptors.

More than $25 million for the 2nd Radio Battalion Complex in North Carolina. Congress provided funds for the new complex to co-locate two battalions, improve intel fusion capability and efficiencies in training for combat readiness, and meet the growing threat of cyber warfare.