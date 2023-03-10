TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base officials notified the public Friday that there will be a prescribed burn on Air Force land on Sunday.

The burn is set for 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“The purpose of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuel to mitigate wildfires and to restore/improve wildlife habitat,” they wrote in a news release. “The burn will be approximately 1600 acres and will be east of the Silver Flag facilities.”

They added that the weather will help mitigate the fire.

“The transport winds are predicted to be out of the south which should minimize smoke in sensitive areas.”