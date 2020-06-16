Pres. Trump slated to give briefing on policing

WASHINGTON (WCMH/CNN NEWSOURCE) — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a briefing Tuesday at noon ET on policing in the United States. You can stream it live right here.

It is expected he will also sign an executive order aimed at adding nontraditional resources and reforming police training across the nation to cut back on misconduct.

Monday, President Trump told reporters: “We’re going to have some solutions, I think some good solutions and some of it is, you know, it’s about great people. We need great people in our police departments and we have mostly great people. I would say that. I would say that with certainty, we have mostly great people. I know so many of them, law enforcement. But we will do better, even better, and we’re going to try to do it fast.”

Trump added that the executive order will be drafted with the input and suggestions from “different groups, particularly the sheriffs” and the Attorney General.