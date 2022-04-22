WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Living in the Florida Panhandle we are privileged to be surrounded by some of the world’s most special creatures.

Thanks to our beautiful beaches, individuals get the opportunity to experience one of the rarest marine animals… the sea turtle.

Barb Van Stavern, of the South Walton Turtle Watch, says all sea turtle species are either threatened or endangered, and they play an irreplaceable role in our ecosystem.

“They’re just super special, they are actually very important to our ecosystem they actually give us a clue about the health of our oceans so it’s really important to keep allowing them to have successful clean beaches to keep reproducing and adding to these populations which are still threatened and endangered”



The turtle watch’s mission is to protect and conserve sea turtle life here in the Panhandle.

This is a seemingly impossible task, but the turtle watch says small and intentional acts are what will matter the most.



“People can do a lot some of the smallest things are huge on the impact of sea turtles and their ability to nest on our beaches so all beaches on any part of Florida are potential nesting habitats, so the most important thing people can do to really help these turtles be successful are to keep the beaches clean, keeping it dark, keeping it flat,” said Van Stavern.

Clean – Make sure everything you bring to the beach, goes home with you. All trash need to be disposed of responsibly and equipment needs to come off the beach, as it poses an obstacle for large & small turtles.

Dark – Artificial lighting and flashlights along the shore at night will disorient sea turtles.

instead, use red lighting which is safe for turtles to be around.

Flat- Sea turtles big or small can fall into shallow holes on the beach. always fill in ditches in the sand, and flatten obstacles like sandcastles, so nothing impedes their path back to the Gulf

The turtle watch believes education is the best way to protect our sea turtles because they are such an integral part of our ecosystem here in the Panhandle.

The watch will begin their “Turtle Talk Tuesdays” every Tuesday in June, starting at 9 am near Amavida Coffee in Rosemary Beach. These talks run through august.

Learning how to protect and respect the sea turtle population here in the panhandle is part of what makes our beaches one in a million.

Sea turtle nesting season will begin on May 1st.

If you come across a sea turtle the only thing you should do is call marine officials, here are those hotlines.

Florida Fish and Wildlife: 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922)

South Walton Turtle Watch: 850-865-4503

Panama City Beach Turtle Watch: 888-404-3922