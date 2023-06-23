PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the Panhandle, everyone needs a hurricane plan.

And while most of us have plans to take care of our homes and families some people forget about their furry loved ones.

On Saturday, June 24th, volunteers from the University of Florida extension, Bay County Emergency Control, and Bay County Animal Control will provide emergency planning and disaster preparedness specifically tailored to people with pets.

Bay County Extension Director Scott Jackson and Coastal Resources Coordinator Chantille Weber said it is crucial to stress the importance of having a plan in place for your pets.

“What they should have essentially is food, water, and medicine,” said Jackson. “Think about yourselves and also just think of your pets as another family member that you need to prepare for.”

“If you choose to evacuate here in the county to a shelter we have resources on our blog page,” said Weber. “That’s also shared through animal control and emergency services.”

The event will be held at Zollie Young Park from 8 a.m. to noon.

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event head on over to the Bay County extension’s blog page for more on what to have prepared for your pet if a storm hits.