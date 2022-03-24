PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary accident report on the fatal plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International earlier this month.

The report states the pilot, Donald Slattery, was communicating with air traffic controllers at Tyndall Air Force Base and ECP right up until the time he crashed.

According to the NTSB there were bad weather conditions and poor visibility. Slattery tried to land using his instruments.

The correspondence between Slattery and controllers is as follows:

Slattery: “200 overcast we’ll give it and try and see if we can get her down.”

The controller issued a landing clearance and offered to turn on the approach lights up to the highest setting available.

Slattery: “Affirmative, that would be good.”

Controller: “Roger.”

The controller warned Slattery that if he did get beneath the overcast clouds, the approach lights would be bright. The pilot acknowledged.

Controller: “I’m receiving a low altitude alert. Check your altitude.”

Slattery: “Affirmative.”

The controller then advised the pilot that Tyndall Approach noticed his flight track was deviating to the right [of the final approach course] and to use caution. He then provided the wind and ceiling information.

Slattery: “Affirmative.”

Controller: “One more thing, and then I won’t transmit again. There are other airports nearby with better weather conditions.”

Slattery: “Alright we’ll try this down to minimums and go-around if need be.”

Controller: “It appears you are drifting a little to the right.”

Controller: “It appears you are drifting well to the right.”

There were no further communications from the pilot despite several attempts from the controller to reach him.

The Cessna crashed about a mile and a half north of the airport killing Slattery and his wife, Diane, both from Michigan.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the cause of the crash was mechanical failure or pilot error.