Pregnancy Resource Center holds drive in diaper giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One local center hosted a unique drive to help Bay County parents during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Pregnancy Resource Center in Panama City held a diaper drive Friday afternoon, providing free diapers and baby wipes to anybody who needed them.

When COVID-19 hit the area, the center called their clients to find out if they were in need of anything and the overwhelming response was the need for the very items given away.

“We wanted to give back to the community because of what we heard the ladies saying on the phone,” said Pati Adams, Pregnancy Resource Center executive director. “Some of them were crying, ‘We lost our jobs, I don’t know how I’m going to get diapers.'”

She noted that local churches, businesses and individuals donated the items and giving them back to the community was well worth it.

“I have seen so many people, I’ve been out there giving the diapers, had ladies crying saying, ‘Thank you so much, bless you.’ That blesses my heart tremendously. I’m just so grateful that we’re able to do it, my staff is just so excited. We’re wiped out but it’s a good wiped out,” said Adams.

The center also said that they took names of those who needed particular sized diapers when supplies ran out and that they will give those parents a call once supplies are back up.