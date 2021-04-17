Precautionary Boil Water Notice lifted for parts of St. Andrews area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Panama City has lifted a precautionary boil water notice for businesses and homes on Beck Avenue and Bayview Avenue south of West 14th street on Saturday.

The precautionary boil water notice was issued on Thursday after a water main break in St. Andrews.

The water main broke around 3:30 on Thursday afternoon and left multiple businesses in the area without water.


The major break caused the asphalt under a dump truck to crumble and get stuck in the road.

Officials said this particular water main is usually very reliable and they are not sure what caused the break at this time.


The water main was fixed around 1 a.m. on Friday.

