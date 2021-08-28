Precautionary Boil Water Notice issued for some PCB residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City Beach issued a precautionary boil water notice for some residents Friday night.

Panama City Beach Utilities customers who live between 5800-7204 Beach Drive are under the precautionary boil water notice.

Due to a contractor break on a water main serving this location, there was a temporary loss in pressure Friday afternoon around 4:00.

Officials said they expected water service to return Friday night at 19 but said if you live in this area, you may experience discolored water for about 24 hours.

They advise all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes should be boiled. A rolling boil for one minute is sufficient.

The notice will remain in effect until the water main is repaired and a complete bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.