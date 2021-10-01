Powerball jackpot increases to $635 million ahead of drawing

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Powerball jackpot increased to a whopping $635 million Friday ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

That amount makes it the sixth-largest in the game’s history, the jackpot has rolled 39 times since June 9th.

Winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time cash payment of around $450 million.

“Probably try to set my family up for life, my wife and I, we work our butts off but we don’t have high-income jobs so with us maybe do fun stuff, traveling and things like that. Setting my kids up, I got two kids a little boy and a little girl I would set up with college and things like that,” said Ryan Burridge.

“Lot of charities, especially with animals and children’s needs. Lots of hospitals I would give to, St. Jude’s and stuff like that,” said Francis Filchock. “You don’t win unless you play!”

The Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.