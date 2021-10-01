Powerball jackpot increases to $635 million ahead of drawing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Powerball jackpot increased to a whopping $635 million Friday ahead of Saturday’s drawing.

That amount makes it the sixth-largest in the game’s history, the jackpot has rolled 39 times since June 9th.

Winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time cash payment of around $450 million.

“Probably try to set my family up for life, my wife and I, we work our butts off but we don’t have high-income jobs so with us maybe do fun stuff, traveling and things like that. Setting my kids up, I got two kids a little boy and a little girl I would set up with college and things like that,” said Ryan Burridge.

“Lot of charities, especially with animals and children’s needs. Lots of hospitals I would give to, St. Jude’s and stuff like that,” said Francis Filchock. “You don’t win unless you play!”

The Powerball numbers are drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Combat wounded veteran gifted mortgage-free home

Panama City weather 10-1-2021

Powerball jackpot increases to $635 million ahead of drawing

In the race to find a Panama City Beach shooter bystanders became heroes

Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner discuss golf tournament

Addie and Baylor Foundation celebrates first annual Golf Scramble

More Local News

Don't Miss