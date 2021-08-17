Power still being restored after Tropical Storm Fred

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – As a result of Tropical Storm Fred, West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) crews were working to restore power to 5,230 homes and businesses in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, and Washington County as of 12 p.m. Tuesday.

“We understand that being without power, especially for an extended period of time, is an inconvenience for everyone. We also understand why members want to know when their power will be restored,” Communications and Public Relations Coordinator Candace Croft. “We are sorry but unfortunately, we can’t provide specific location updates or timeframes when we are dealing with widespread outages that affect so many people.”

According to a news release, 10,000 homes and businesses were without power last night.

“What we can tell you is that a crew has been assigned specially to each area, even if you can’t see them on your street, they’re working as quickly but safely as possible to restore power to each and every member. We want everyone’s power restored as soon as it possibly can be and will utilize all the resources available to us to achieve this goal,” Croft said. “Please remember that crews have a very dangerous job and that their safety is our number one priority during outage restoration efforts. We appreciate all of the patience and kind words and understanding that have been shown to us and our crews.”

To report outages:

Text OUT to 800-342-7400

Call 844-688-2431 (844-688-2431) or

Download WFEC’s mobile app for Apple or Android devices

For the most up-to-date outage numbers, visit www.westflorida.coop/outages.

WFEC currently has 32 additional lineworkers from Clay Electric Cooperative, Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, Musgrove Construction (electrical contractors), Escambia River Electric Cooperative, Central Electric Cooperative, and Peace River Electric Cooperative to help WFEC personnel make repairs. Additional line crews from Covington Electric Cooperative are also on their way to assist.