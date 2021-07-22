Power outage in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The power is out for Washington county and Chipley.

Gulf Power Communication Specialist, Jessica Pineda, said they are aware of the interruptions and apologize for the inconvenience for their customers.

Crews are on-site and are working to replace the equipment to restore power quickly and safely.

Approximately 3,300 customers are affected.

They expect service to be restored between 4-6 a.m. The Gulf Power outage map can be accessed through the Gulf Power app or on the Gulf Power website.