Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen

Regardless of development we are going to see Tropical storm like impacts across the area. Showers will develop by noon Friday and turn to a steady rain by the evening. Winds will pick up around 8 PM and the worst of the condition are likely early in the morning on Saturday. Coastal areas will see the strongest winds 20-30 mph with gust up to 50 mph, Inland areas will see less 15-25 mph with gust up to 40 mph. Rainfall totals will be 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts.

From Indian pass to St. Marks 5′ of storm surge is possible, wave heights everywhere will reach 9-13′ near shore with heights over 20′ offshore. Beach erosion will happen. Rainfall totals will be in the range of 3-5″ with isolated amounts of 6-8″. Power outages are possible and from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 will impact the coastal waters starting Friday and continuing into Saturday, with tropical storm force winds and high seas expected. Seas could reach 20 feet over the offshore waters. Conditions will improve by late Saturday with light winds and diminishing seas into early next week.

There will be a low risk of tornadoes.

Make sure to continue to check back for the latest information.