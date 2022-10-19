PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather.

An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap.

Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the past 30 years, we see temperatures drop below 37° around November 4th.

He added, “But the lowest and earliest of that 37° or below, was actually in Tallahassee in 2009, and ironically, today in Tallahassee our airport had a reading of 33° also for October 19th.”

Apalachicola had similar findings, recording 39° Wednesday morning, their last daily record low also occurred on October 19th, 2009 at 43°.

“It is fair to say, it is very anomalous and very early for these cool temperatures,” said Dobbs.

With a similar weather setup to continue through the end of the week, the region is under another frost advisory for Thursday, October 20th, and more low-temperature records could be broken.

Dobbs added that despite the early drop in temperatures, Floridians should not let their guard down when it comes to hurricane season.

“We still have at least through the end of November to go until we’re through the tropical season, but we have seen storms that have hit parts of the northern Gulf Coast in November. Just because the cold air has come down, and you know it’s one of our earliest occurrences of that 37° or lower threshold, doesn’t mean you can say that the tropical season is done.”

Dobbs says if people are interested in the possibility of a cooler winter, the Climate Prediction Center will publish its winter forecast on Thursday.