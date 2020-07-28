Potential interior design plans for the Martin Theater are revealed

The spotlight is back on The Martin Theater as design plans for an inside remodel were presented at this morning’s Panama City Commission Meeting.

The downtown staple was severely damaged in Hurricane Michael, and the city has been working to revitalize the structure ever since.

The plans are not final but everyone is excited to bring the theater back to life.

Before the storm, The Martin Theater marquee shined bright in Downtown Panama City.

“It was like a carry over kind of like the 30s, 40s or 50s kind of like the big band era kind of thing,” said Mitch Oakley. “A little culture in the middle of a town that was going down.”

The theater is a prominent structure in the city so seeing the damage hit close to home for many, but some locals say the desire to fix the theater back up is what is really important.

“I think that shows the resilience of the character of the town,” said Oakley.

The city has been working on exterior repairs for about a year. They have already replaced all windows and doors, repaired the stucco walls and replaced all light fixtures. However, recently the city started meeting with focus groups to design the interior.

Here are some of the design plans: The Martin Theater will combine with the DIB building nextdoor, increasing the number of seats inside the theater, adding an open lobby which means moving concession stands and ticket sales into the DIB building to move traffic away from the door, building a VIP lounge on the second floor connected to a rooftop bar or event space overlooking the city views.

Their goal is to make the space multifunctional and able to generate revenue for itself.

There is no timeline for when construction on the inside will begin. But city officials say the show must go on and the theater will come back better than ever.

“We are very excited,” said Mark McQueen, the City Manager. “Martin theater is an icon to our community. It’s at the hub of what will be the plaza at the intersection of Fourth and Harrison.”

The recognizable building sits in the center of the art district downtown. City officials say they are excited to bring this piece of history back to life.

“The Martin Theater is going to be that icon that sits at the town center,” said Sean DePalma, The Quality of Life Director. “It’s an anchor of the past and it is a beacon of the future.”

The next step is to move forward and finalize the design and then settle on a cost.

The historic charm will start to be noticeable at The Martin Theater in mid-November when the grand marquee is lifted back to its place.