ALFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Fire officials confirm six to eight homes were damaged after possible tornadoes ripped through the Alford/Cottondale area Thursday morning.

A lot of the destruction was on Syfrett Road.

“We know the people who live down our road,” Syfrett Road Resident Matthew Baker said. “We’re close with a lot of them, so seeing that they had a lot of their property damaged it was just heartbreaking for a lot of people, and coming out to see it is just so surreal.”

Several homes are without a roof and many barns and workshops crumbled down.

Jackson County Fire Chief Charlie Brunner said the damage residents are seeing is similar to Hurricane Michael.

“There’s a lot of trees and debris damage that they’ll be down here cleaning up,” Brunner said. “The power company’s got to do a lot of work to restore power in this area so it’s probably going to be a couple of days before a lot of this stuff gets cleaned up.”

Residents of this area said the Syfrett Road neighborhood is good at working through adversity.

Plus they have the equipment to help each other out.

“You see all these machinery driving around, that’s a lot of things that people around here own,” Baker said. “We have some farms around here, farm equipment, they come out, they help, they push all the debris away and we just help build each other up again. This is the second time we’ve had to do it. We did it after Michael and we’ll do it again now.”

Fire officials want to thank all volunteers who have collected items or come out to help the victims of this catastrophic event.

National weather service teams will be on-site tomorrow to determine if a tornado actually hit the area, and if so, the strength of the tornado.