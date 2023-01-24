HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County will delay the start of Wednesday’s school day by two hours out of concern about the possibility of severe weather, school officials said Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution due to potential severe weather, Holmes District Schools will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning, January 25,” officials wrote in a news release. “Bus routes will begin 2 hours later than usual, and employees will report to work 2 hours later than their usual start time.”

They added that VPK will run until 1 p.m. on Wednesday instead of the usual 11:00 a.m. dismissal. All other classes will dismiss at the normal time.

News 13s Kristen Kennedy discussed the potential for severe weather Tuesday.

A “cold front will charge across the Panhandle Wednesday morning, bringing a line of strong-to-severe storms. The biggest severe threats will be strong, damaging winds of 58+ mph and isolated tornadoes,” she wrote. “Remember, thunderstorm winds can cause just as much damage as tornadoes sometimes, so take any and all warnings seriously.”

The storms are expected to arrive in the western counties (including Walton County) at about 3 a.m. The latest exit from the Forgotten Coast is 3 p.m.

“Be alert early morning to mid-morning through early afternoon. The line of storms will travel from west to east,” she added. “Western locations will see the impacts first, and eastern locations will see the impacts later. It is likely a Tornado Watch will be issued this evening into the overnight hours.”