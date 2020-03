SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the City of Springfield, a portion of Douglas Road and Cocoa Avenue will be closed beginning March 23.

The closure stems from ongoing construction of sewer utilities, and does include the Douglas Road and Cocoa Avenue intersection.

Detours will be in place, however the closure is expected to take several days.

City officials have advised residents to use caution in the area and look for recommended detour signage.