FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York. Office holiday parties are tricky in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dancing, drinking and fancy dinners are out. Many companies are foregoing parties altogether, deciding instead to send staff gift baskets, extra time off or donations to charities that employees choose. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe community will have their annual Christmas parade on Saturday, December 11.

The ‘Christmas on the Coast,’ parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. and there will be awards presented in four categories: schools and non-profit, family and friends, business and faith-based.

If you’d like to enter a float in the parade, click here. The deadline to enter is December 8.