PORT ST JOE, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) – The Panhandle has seen plenty of rain come in with Wednesday’s storms.

One boundary of moisture stalled over the southeastern side of the region this evening, causing widespread flooding on the side of 98 in Port St Joe.

This video shows the flooding as of 7 pm Wednesday in port st joe near the constitution convention Museum State Park and Allen Memorial Way.

Personal weather stations across Gulf County have recorded as much as 6 inches of precipitation.

Most Gulf County was under a flash flood warning until 10:30 eastern time, with another 1-2 inches of rain forecasted.

A brief dry out is expected for the area early Thursday, but the second round of moisture will re-enter the eastern half of the Panhandle Thursday afternoon and evening.

If you are out on the roads Wednesday evening, remember to turn around, don’t drown. Even shallow water can flood car engines.